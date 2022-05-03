Credit Suisse Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $4,100.00 to $3,700.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $3,300.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,811.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,367.50 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,046.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3,219.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,586 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

