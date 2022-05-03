Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 113.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.0%.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 107,077 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CEQP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

