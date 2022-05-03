Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Criteo by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Criteo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.20. 390,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,294. Criteo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

