Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday.
In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock worth $71,358 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRTO stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $25.20. 390,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,294. Criteo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.34. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $276.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Criteo (Get Rating)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
