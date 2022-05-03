CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $6.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.58. 124,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.35 and a beta of 1.44. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

