Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $181.42. 6,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,384. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.37 and its 200-day moving average is $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

