CryptoBlades (SKILL) Trading Down 26.4% This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00008186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $692,320.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00218482 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00469308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00038830 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,325.95 or 1.89092360 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoBlades Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,903 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.