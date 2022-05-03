CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.