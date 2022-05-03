Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Critical Comparison

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Oncology N/A -14.58% -14.30% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -117.11% N/A -67.79%

Cullinan Oncology has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullinan Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Cullinan Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.83%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.09, indicating a potential upside of 98.86%. Given Cullinan Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cullinan Oncology is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Oncology and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 24.80 -$65.57 million ($1.50) -7.02 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $157.17 million 11.34 -$184.06 million ($1.03) -9.32

Cullinan Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Oncology (Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for complement-mediated diseases; BCX9250, an oral activin receptor-like kinase-2 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; and Galidesivir, a RNA dependent-RNA polymerase inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; Mundipharma International Holdings Limited; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

