Curis (CRIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Curis to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect Curis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $90.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Curis by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Curis by 367.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Curis by 1,962.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (Get Rating)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.