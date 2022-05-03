CUTcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.50 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 29% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $40.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002053 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00156946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00030369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00330894 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 163,503,496 coins and its circulating supply is 159,503,496 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.