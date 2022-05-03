Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Cutera were worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cutera by 98.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,786 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 53,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC raised its position in Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUTR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 879.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

