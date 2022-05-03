CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) PT Lowered to $58.00

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyberOptics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.68.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $171,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CyberOptics by 1,445.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

