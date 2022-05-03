Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.41 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.13 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of DAN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 1,302,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,333. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74. Dana has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dana by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Dana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Dana by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 631,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

