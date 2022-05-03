Dana Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Dana has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dana to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.31. Dana has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.20.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dana in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dana (Get Rating)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.