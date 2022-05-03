Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,930,000 after purchasing an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,798,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.51. 2,717,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,510. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $238.32 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.29.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.