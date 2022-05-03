Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,537.50 or 1.00004996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00101301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00029614 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.