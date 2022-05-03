DaVita (DVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. DaVita has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.500-$8.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.50-8.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DaVita to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,744 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in DaVita by 338.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in DaVita by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.