DDKoin Price Down 7% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $162,728.17 and approximately $515.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00220885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006534 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005477 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004566 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002543 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

