De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Stock Price Down 8%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

