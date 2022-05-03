Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

DBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Decibel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 918.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 67,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.