Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.51) to GBX 163 ($2.04) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.60) to GBX 205 ($2.56) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 170 ($2.12) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

DROOF remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.48.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.