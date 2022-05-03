Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $204.58 Million

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Dent has a total market cap of $204.58 million and $25.38 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00100362 BTC.

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

