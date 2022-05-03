DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will announce ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.76). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

DMTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DermTech by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,959,000 after buying an additional 818,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 103,961 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 4,558.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 610,755 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in DermTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

DermTech stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.49. 1,051,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.86. DermTech has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

