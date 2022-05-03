Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €64.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($70.53) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.88 ($69.35).

EPA:BNP traded down €0.90 ($0.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €48.81 ($51.37). 3,142,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($60.25) and a one year high of €69.17 ($72.81). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.20.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

