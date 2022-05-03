Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, April 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($125.26) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.53 ($170.03).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €120.40 ($126.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($179.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €129.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.