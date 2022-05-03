Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

