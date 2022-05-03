Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.33.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($184.21) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of DBOEY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 104,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $18.44.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
