Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €193.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($201.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.