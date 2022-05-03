Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Raised to €193.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €193.00 ($203.16) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBOEY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($157.89) to €156.00 ($164.21) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Börse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €191.00 ($201.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

