Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €50.23 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.23 ($52.87).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($52.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FRA DWNI traded down €0.15 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching €27.14 ($28.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,231 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($32.08) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($40.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.67.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

