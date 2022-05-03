DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Market Cap Achieves $301,559.66

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $301,559.66 and $13,965.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00220501 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00456527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039090 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,884.49 or 1.87488423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

