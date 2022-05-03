DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.06

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as €13.06 ($13.75) and last traded at €13.14 ($13.83), with a volume of 55519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €13.32 ($14.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €26.80 ($28.21) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.66 ($20.69).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.95.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

