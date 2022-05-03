Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.36.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.42. 45,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,605. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

