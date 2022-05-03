Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. 48,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.41. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

