Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

DLR traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.28. 1,758,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 174,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 25,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

