Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 161,483 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,848,857 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $466,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,796,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,873 shares of company stock valued at $36,472,992. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

AXP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,536. The company has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

