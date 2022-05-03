Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 77,387 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,185,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $376,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $10,069,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.43. The stock had a trading volume of 843,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $302.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $265.42 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.93.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

