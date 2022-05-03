Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $355.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $355,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 511,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,695,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.37. 2,006,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,368. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

