Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $381.64 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of S&P Global worth $381,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $7.69 on Tuesday, hitting $359.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,271. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.95 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

