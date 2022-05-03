Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $439.09 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $439,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $570.68. The company had a trading volume of 824,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,076. The stock has a market cap of $233.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $629.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.15. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $544.00 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 21.25%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

