Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $502.72 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345,293 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of HP worth $502,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,705,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

