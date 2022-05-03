Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $400,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

STLD traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.36. 2,520,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

