Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,521,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 41,873 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $537,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $100.38. 15,197,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,897,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $231.48.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.