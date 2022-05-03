Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 28,434 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.53% of United Rentals worth $368,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,407,000 after buying an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $68,042,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 88.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 255,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,487,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.62.

United Rentals stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.45. 598,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.87. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.59 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

