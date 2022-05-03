Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.08 and last traded at $95.91. 5,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 660,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 62,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $868,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

