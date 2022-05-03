DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. DMC Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. DMC Global’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOM opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.50.

BOOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DMC Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,895,000 after purchasing an additional 159,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DMC Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DMC Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

