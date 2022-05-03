DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 13,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 457,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85.
About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
