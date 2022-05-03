Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar General worth $57,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,249,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Dollar General by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,009,000 after buying an additional 340,552 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,932,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,900,000 after buying an additional 272,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $236.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.53. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

