Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 677,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 290.3 days.

Shares of DLMAF stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also offers products online. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,420 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.