Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 13,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $320,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,177.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after purchasing an additional 641,001 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after purchasing an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares in the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.