Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

NYSE:AIG opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.