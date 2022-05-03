Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

